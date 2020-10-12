The Bible Society of Ghana (BSG) joined the Takoradi branch of the Pentecost International Worship Center (PIWC) to climax the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) week celebration with the Induction and inauguration of the Western Regional Oversight Committee.

The Seven-Member Committee would play an advisory role by volunteering time, reporting on the activities of the Society in the Region and initiate programmes to project the activities of the BSG.

Pastor Dr. Chris Annan Nunoo, Chairman of the Bible Society of Ghana shared the sermon on the theme, “Let the Holy Spirit of God be burning in you”.

Pastor Dr Nuunoo said it was imperative for Christians to build their relationship with their Maker and yearn for the Holy Spirit to be imbedded in them to cause a total transformation.

He stressed on the need to connect to the Lord and admonished Christians to read the Word of God, thus the Bible every day and pray with it to connect to the Lord as Christians.

“Read the Bible every day, meditate on it and pray with it so that the Spirit of God will direct your path. Stay connected to the Word and stick to prayer and you’ll be on fire”, he emphasized.

He quoting from Gal 5:19-21 which read thus, “now the works of the flesh are plain: fornication, impurity, licentiousness, idolatry, sorcery, enmity, strife, jealousy, anger, selfishness, dissension, party spirit, envy, drunkenness, carousing, and the like. I warn you, as I warned you before, that those who do such things shall not inherit the kingdom of God” and urged Christians to do well to shun from those things.

The Chairman concluded his sermon by saying, “partial obedience is a total disobedience, be a good representative of Christ (Christian) everywhere and live in peace with all men”.

Reverend Dr. Enoch Ayeatta, General Secretary of BSG said the Bible Society of Ghana was established in 1965 with the objective of translating the Bible into local Ghanaian languages and to make them affordable and available to all in order to transform lives.

The BSG has since been able to translate the Bible into nine Ghanaian languages, Ga, Fante, Ewe, Asante Twi, Akuapem Twi, Nzema, Dagbani, Dangbe and Esahie.

Elder Kwaku Kum, a former Takoradi Area Deacon of the Church of Pentecost who leads the Committee as Chairman thanked the Society for reposing confidence in them and entrusting such duty onto them.

He assured the Society of their commitment, dedication and proactive service to enable it achieve its objectives for the Region and urged the members of the church and the public to support the activities of the Society.