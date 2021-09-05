Bible Society of Ghana presents Braille Bibles to UEW

The Central Regional Directorate of the Bible Society of Ghana (BSG) has presented quantities of Braille Bibles to the University of Education, Winneba (UEW).

Mr Andrew Ntsiful, the Acting Central Regional Manager of BSG, who was joined by Mr Daniel Kofi Mensah, the Chairman, to present the Bibles to the University Library, said the braille would enable the visually impaired students to also read the word of God.

He said the mission of the Bible Society was to make the word of God available to all, hence the presentation.

Mr Ntisful said reading on their own would help the students to become better evangelists of God’s word to win more souls for Christ in order to transform lives.

He said they had donated similar Braille Bibles to the University of Cape Coast and the School for the Blind at Akropong.

Ghana has had the bible translated into nine of its 46 major languages at a huge cost through the efforts of churches and philanthropists, who were still doing their best to have more local languages of the bible, he said.

Mr Viscount B. Buer, the Librarian, expressed appreciation to the BSG for the donation and said it would greatly enhance the academic and religious lives of the students.

Mr Richard Borche, a visually impaired level 200 student, commended the donors for the gesture and said it would go a long way to improve their religious and moral lives.