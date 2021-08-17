Biblical education, key to curbing social vices – Pastor

Reverend Dr Lazarus Apambila Akaburi, the Head Pastor of the Redemption Assemblies of God Church in the Upper East Region, says Biblical education is key to curbing social vices among Ghanaian youth and ensuring proper upbringing of children.

“When children are taught the values and morals entailed in the Bible, they will grow up to be responsible in society and contribute significantly to the building of a resilient nation”.

The Head Pastor who was speaking at this year’s Children Day, celebrated by the Church annually observed that the spate of social vices among the Ghanaian youth and bad leadership could be solved if they attained proper Biblical education.

He said it was against this background that the Redemption Assemblies of God Church in the region including; all Assemblies of God Churches in Ghana had established the Children’s Ministry staffed with teachers who conducted Biblical lessons for children in the Church.

He entreated religious bodies with such Ministries to strengthen it by impacting Biblical education on the children to raise responsible leaders to spearhead the affairs of the nation.

Reverend Dr Akaburi entreated parents to complement the Church in raising responsible children for the nation and urged all young people to obey God by respecting their parents as stated in the Scriptures.

Reading the report about the Children’s Day, Mrs Barbara Akabore, the wife of Reverend Dr Akaburi stated that although the COVID-19 stalled most of the earmarked activities for the year under review, they made significant spiritual impact on the children.

She said through the Biblical teaching, majority of the children had been empowered to become instrumental in areas including; leading worships and prayers, songs ministration, memory verses and action songs.

Mrs Akabore appealed to parents to help complete the children’s apartment of the new church building to make it more conducive for the Biblical lessons and to provide them with Bibles and notebooks for the lessons.

The children who took the centre stage of the church auditorium, exhibited their talents by preaching sermons, singing special Songs of ministration, reciting memory verses, action songs, spiritual boxing among others to the amusement of the congregation.