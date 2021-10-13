BIC donates 70,000 pens to GES ahead of 2021 BECE

BIC, a world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, has donated 70,000 BIC Cristal® pens to the Ghana Education Service (GES) to support 70,000 candidates writing the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) next month.

The donation which was presented on Monday, October 11, is part of activities marking BIC Cristal’s 70th year anniversary.

Mr. George Nkonsah, Business Development Manager for the Ghana-Cameroon cluster at BIC, said, “We are proud and delighted to partner with industry leaders such as the Ghana Education Service to support the education field in the country.

“At BIC, we are committed to improving lives through education, and this is one of the many initiatives that we are proud of and wish to continue to build on in the region.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the education sector around the world and in our region, and we are committed to work with the relevant partners to help flourish and revamp the sector.”

Professor Kwesi Opoku Amankwa, Director General, GES, expressed appreciation to BIC saying, “Under exam pressure, the pen is your only savior. You don’t want your pen to die on you while trying to get those grades in.

“We are very appreciative of the donation and of BIC’s commitment to the education sector in Ghana. It is refreshing to work with brands that value the importance of education and work to improve communities they operate in. We look forward to further build on this partnership through impactful intiaitives in the future.”