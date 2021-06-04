U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday introduced details of a plan to share 25 million COVID-19 vaccine doses with the rest of the world.

The allocation plan for the 25 million doses was a part of the Biden administration’s overall framework to share 80 million doses globally by the end of June.

Among the 25 million doses, nearly 19 million will be shared through COVAX, including approximately 6 million doses for Latin America and the Caribbean, approximately 7 million for South and Southeast Asia, and approximately 5 million for Africa, Biden said in a White House statement.

The remaining over 6 million doses will be shared directly with countries and partners including Canada, Mexico, India, and South Korea, according to the statement.

The Biden administration has been under increasing international pressure to share its massive vaccine stockpile. U.S. media reported back in March that the United States had purchased enough vaccines to immunize every adult in the country three times over.