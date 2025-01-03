Biden Announces U.S. Presidential Delegation for Ghana’s Inauguration of President-elect John Mahama

U.S. President Joe Biden has revealed the members of a presidential delegation set to attend the inauguration of Ghana’s President-elect, John Dramani Mahama, on January 7, 2025, in Accra.

According to a White House release, the delegation will be led by Shalanda D. Young, the Director of the United States Office of Management and Budget. The team is composed of key figures who have played significant roles in U.S.-Africa relations and have contributed to strengthening bilateral ties between the U.S. and Ghana.

Virginia E. Palmer, the U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, is also part of the delegation, recognized for her efforts in reinforcing diplomatic and trade relations between the two nations.

Additionally, Karen Bass, Mayor of Los Angeles, known for her advocacy work in U.S.-Africa relations, will join the delegation. She has been an influential voice in fostering ties between the U.S. and the African continent.

Frances Z. Brown, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for African Affairs at the White House National Security Council, will also be part of the team, ensuring that the U.S. government’s interests and engagement with Africa remain a priority.

The inauguration of Mahama, who previously served as Ghana’s president from 2012 to 2017, follows his victory over incumbent Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia in the December 7, 2024 election. Mahama’s win highlights the strength of Ghana’s democratic process, which continues to garner global recognition.

The U.S. delegation’s attendance underscores the enduring partnership between Ghana and the United States, reflecting mutual respect and shared values. This visit further solidifies Ghana’s place as a beacon of democracy and stability in the African continent, as well as the U.S.’ commitment to supporting democratic governance globally.

Mahama’s upcoming inauguration is a momentous event for both Ghana and the wider African political landscape, and the presence of senior U.S. officials at this ceremony is a powerful statement of continued collaboration between the two nations.