US President Joe Biden said that China should not participate in the development of rules for global commerce and technology.

“While in Brussels, I’ll meet with the president of the European Commission and the president of the European Council to discuss how the United States and Europe can work in close coordination on global challenges. We will focus on ensuring that market democracies, not China or anyone else, write the 21st-century rules around trade and technology. And we will continue to pursue the goal of a Europe whole, free and at peace,” Biden wrote in an opinion article for Washington Post, published on Saturday.

He stressed that it was up to the world’s leading democracies to offer “a high-standard alternative to China for upgrading physical, digital and health infrastructure that is more resilient and supports global development.”

On Thursday, the White House issued an executive order implying the ban on the acquisition of US investors or investments targeting 59 Chinese military and surveillance companies accused by Washington of performing activities undermining the security of the United States and its allies. The prohibitions will come into force on August 2.

Biden administration’s order expands the list issued under his predecessor, Donald Trump, in November 2020, which targeted 44 companies.

The new set of sanctions against the Chinese military and surveillance firms came following the statement of Chinese Vice Premier Liu on the resumption of “normal discussions” with Washington after two video calls with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen within a week.