US President Joe Biden called on Americans to remember the importance of unity on the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

“20 years after September 11, 2001, we commemorate the 2,977 lives we lost and honor those who risked and gave their lives. As we saw in the days that followed, unity is our greatest strength. It’s what makes us who we are — and we can’t forget that,” the US president tweeted.

On this day 20 years ago, 19 al-Qaeda (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) terrorists hijacked four commercial airplanes. Two of the planes were flown into the World Trade Center towers in New York. Another plane struck the west side of the Pentagon, and yet another one crashed in Pennsylvania before reaching its presumed target.

Earlier this week, Biden designated September 11 as Patriot and National Day of Service and Remembrance and noted that on this day, all government entities should display the US flag at half-staff.