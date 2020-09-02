Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s presidential campaign and joint fundraising committees raised 364.5 million U.S. dollars in August, the Biden campaign said Wednesday, setting a new monthly record for presidential fundraising.

“In August, together, we raised 364.5 million dollars. That figure blows me away,” Biden wrote in an email to supporters. “And we raised it the right way, from people across the country stepping up to own a piece of this campaign, investing in the future we want to see for our kids and grandkids.”

The Biden campaign said online donations totaled 205 million dollars, or 57 percent, representing “the best month of online fundraising in American political history.”

More than 4 million people have made contributions, with 1.5 million new donors in August, the Biden campaign said, adding that 95 percent of the contributions to the campaign came from grassroots supporters.

In August, Biden announced his vice presidential pick, California Senator Kamala Harris, and officially accepted his party’s nomination in the first-ever virtual Democratic National Convention.