Democratic US presidential nominee, Joe Biden’s campaign is lashing out at President Donald Trump, who appeared to threaten a court battle to stop votes from being tallied, warning that they also have lawyers who will fight to count each ballot.

“The president’s statement tonight about trying to shut down the counting of duly cast ballots was outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect,” Jen O’Malley Dillon, the campaign manager, said in a statement.

“Never before in our history has a president of the United States sought to strip Americans of their voice in a national election,” she said.

Dillon insisted that Trump had no legal power to declare himself the victor or influence vote counting. “We have legal teams standing by,” the statement said.