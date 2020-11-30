U.S. President-elect Joe Biden fractured his foot while playing with his dog, his doctor said Sunday after an examination.

The injury, which Biden sustained Saturday, resulted in hairline fractures in his foot that would most likely require him to wear a walking boot for several weeks, according to the doctor.

“Initial x-rays did not show any obvious fracture, but his clinical exam warranted more detailed imaging,” said Kevin O’Connor, Biden’s primary care doctor. “Follow-up CT scan confirmed hairline (small) fractures of President-elect Biden’s lateral and intermediate cuneiform bones, which are in the mid-foot. It is anticipated that he will likely require a walking boot for several weeks.”

Earlier on Sunday, Biden’s office said in a statement that the former vice president was going to be examined by an orthopedist “out of an abundance of caution” after he twisted his ankle playing with his dog Major.President Donald Trump, while retweeting a video clip showing Biden leaving the orthopedic clinic in Delaware after the treatment, said, “Get well soon!”

The Biden family has two dogs, Major and Champ, both German Shepherds.The adoption of Major by the Bidens from the Delaware Humane Association was made official in November 2018, while Champ joined the Biden family in December 2008, weeks after Biden became vice president-elect.