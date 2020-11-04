Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden holds an early lead in the electoral vote count while multiple key states remain too close to call.

Biden has 89 electoral votes with widely expected wins in nine states, including New York, Colorado and New Jersey, according to a tallies by ABC and NBC.

Trump has 72 electoral votes with wins in 10 states, including South Carolina and Indiana, according to NBC.

Two key swing states, Florida and Ohio, remain too close to call but Trump holds a narrow lead.

Trump also holds a narrow early lead in Pennsylvania with only 19 per cent of the expected vote counted.