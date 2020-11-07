Democrat Joe Biden, the projected winner of the US presidential election, calls for unity and promises to be a president “for all Americans.”

“America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not,” he tweeted.

In a separate statement, Biden says: “It’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation.”