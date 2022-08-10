Biden Knew About Mar-a-Lago Raid Beforehand – Trump

Former US President Donald Trump said current US leader Joe Biden had known about Monday’s FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in advance, despite White House saying he had not been aware.

On Monday, Trump said in a statement his residence was “under siege” and raided by a large group of FBI agents. Media reported that the search was for classified materials Trump allegedly left the White House with.

“Biden knew all about this, just like he knew all about Hunter’s ‘deals,'” Trump wrote on Truth Social, Fox News reported.