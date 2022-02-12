Biden, Putin Finished Phone Conversation After One Hour

US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin finished their phone conversation that lasted about an hour, US media reported, citing the White House.

“WH [the White House] says the hour-long Biden-Putin call ended at 12:06pET. [17:06 GMT],” Steven Portnoy, CBS news pool reported, tweeted.

The phone conversation between the two leaders, which is their third since the beginning of the crisis around Ukraine, started at 16:04 GMT, the White House reported earlier.