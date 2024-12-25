Biden Signs 50 Bills into Law, Addressing Key Issues Before Leaving Office

President Joe Biden signed 50 bills into law on Tuesday, marking a significant legislative milestone as he works to finalize his priorities before handing over power to President-elect Donald Trump on January 20.

Among the measures was a bill officially designating the bald eagle as the United States’ national bird. Biden also signed into law the first federal anti-hazing standard aimed at addressing violence and deaths on college campuses, a critical step in improving student safety.

Another key bill, championed by Paris Hilton, seeks to hold youth treatment centers and care facilities accountable for their practices, ensuring better oversight and protection for vulnerable young people.

In addition, Biden signed a law preventing members of Congress from receiving their pensions if they are convicted of crimes.

Earlier this month, Biden vetoed legislation that would have added 66 new judges to the federal courts and commuted the sentences of 37 federal death row inmates to life imprisonment without parole. He also issued a full and unconditional pardon for his son Hunter Biden.

The recent flurry of legislative action comes as Biden seeks to complete his final agenda, ensuring the release of funds for domestic infrastructure projects and support for Ukraine.

