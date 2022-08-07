Biden Tests Negative for COVID-19 – Physician

US President Joe Biden has tested negative for the coronavirus, which he had contracted again a week ago, physician to the president Kevin O’Connor said on Saturday.

“This morning, his SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing was negative,” O’Connor said in the daily update on the president’s health state.

He added that the president would remain in strict isolation pending a second negative COVID-19 test. Biden “continues to feel very well,” O’Connor noted.