Biden Tests Negative for COVID-19 – Physician

President Joe Biden gets briefed by Liz Sherwood Randall, Julie Rodriguez and participates in a conference phone call with governors affected by the snow storm in the middle of the country in the Oval Office, February 16, 2021, in Washington. Photo: White House/ZUMA Wire/dpa

US President Joe Biden has tested negative for the coronavirus, which he had contracted again a week ago, physician to the president Kevin O’Connor said on Saturday.

“This morning, his SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing was negative,” O’Connor said in the daily update on the president’s health state.

He added that the president would remain in strict isolation pending a second negative COVID-19 test. Biden “continues to feel very well,” O’Connor noted.

