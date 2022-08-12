Biden to Announce Plans to Run for Second Term After November Congress Elections

US President Joe Biden is going to announce his plans to run for the second presidential term after the upcoming Congress election that will be held on November 8, media reported.

On July 29, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Biden would run in the 2024 election.

According to the Bloomberg news agency, Biden may announce his decision within several months after the election.

Former President Donald Trump that he had decided whether he would run in the 2024 election and vowed to voice the decision later.