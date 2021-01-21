dpa/GNA – US President Joe Biden will address Iran, and restricting Tehran’s nuclear programme, in early talks with foreign allies, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said Wednesday.

“The president has made clear that he believes that through follow-on diplomacy, the United States seeks to lengthen and strengthen nuclear constraints on Iran and address other issues of concern,” Psaki said during her first press conference as White House press secretary.

“Iran must resume compliance with significant nuclear constraints under the deal in order for that to proceed,” she added.

Psaki added that some of Biden’s “earlier conversations” with partners and allies would likely be part of the discussions.

The 2015 agreement between Iran and leading world powers – also called JCPOA – placed restrictions on Tehran’s nuclear programme in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions.

But after US President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled Washington out of the deal and started a campaign of crippling sanctions on Iran the country has incrementally violated the deal.

Iran President Hassan Rowhani said Wednesday that Iran was ready to clear its differences with the US, but Rowhani placed the responsibility on Washington to improve relations.