dpa/GNA – US President Joe Biden plans to join an online video summit of EU heads of state and government scheduled for later this week, the White House confirmed in Washington on Tuesday.

Biden, who was invited to the Thursday summit by EU Council President Charles Michel, is set to discuss his plans to revive trans-Atlantic ties, to cooperate with Europe in the fight against the pandemic and climate change, and to strengthen joint trade relationships.

Common foreign policy issues, such as concerns China and Russia, will also be on the table for discussion.

Michel wrote on Twitter: “I have invited the President of the US to join our meeting for him to share his views on our future cooperation. Time to rebuild our transatlantic alliance.”