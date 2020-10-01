Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said the first presidential debate was a “wake-up call for all Americans,” as he sharply criticized President Donald Trump.

“The president of the United States conducted himself the way he did – I think it’s just a national embarrassment,” Biden said in Ohio.

Biden slammed Trump for his “dog whistle” to white supremacy while planting “seeds of doubt” about the

legitimacy of the election.

The former vice president sought to reassure voters that if he won, the president would be forced to step

down and would not be able to hang on to power.”The American people won’t stand for it,” Biden said.