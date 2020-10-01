Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said the first presidential debate was a “wake-up call for all Americans,” as he sharply criticized President Donald Trump.
“The president of the United States conducted himself the way he did – I think it’s just a national embarrassment,” Biden said in Ohio.
Biden slammed Trump for his “dog whistle” to white supremacy while planting “seeds of doubt” about the
legitimacy of the election.
The former vice president sought to reassure voters that if he won, the president would be forced to step
down and would not be able to hang on to power.”The American people won’t stand for it,” Biden said.
Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.
Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505