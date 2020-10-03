Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden urged people to wear masks when in public and follow the guidance of public health officials, while offering his prayers for the Trump family and all people ill with Covid-19.

“We can save 100,000 lives in the next 100 days … if everyone wears a mask in public,” Biden said, quoting projections from the government health agencies. “So be patriotic. It’s not about being a tough guy. It’s about doing your part.”

“We need to take the science of fighting this disease seriously if we are going to save lives,” Biden said at a campaign event in Michigan. He was wearing a mask while speaking at the outdoor event.

Biden said he was tested twice during the day for Covid-19 but was still cancelling any indoor campaign stops.