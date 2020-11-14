

Multiple U.S. media projected Friday that Democrat Joe Biden has taken the traditionally Republican-leaning state of Georgia, solidifying his lead in the electoral votes. Meanwhile, supporters of U.S. president Donald Trump are planning to stage rallies here amid growing tensions.

According to U.S. media projection, Biden narrowly defeated Trump in Georgia, widening his Electoral College majority by 306 to 232, while Trump was projected to have picked 15 electoral votes from North Carolina.

Biden declared victory for the U.S. presidential race about a week ago, hours after he was projected to have won Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes and thus passed the required 270-vote threshold.

In response to the projected Biden victory, Trump said then “this election is far from over” and his campaign vowed to take legal actions against alleged voter fraud and ballot counting misconduct.

A Michigan state judge on Friday rejected an attempt by two pro-Trump poll challengers to block the certification of a Biden win in Detroit, which helped carry Biden’s victory in the midwestern state, said a CNN report, adding that the judge also rejected a request for an audit of the election.

In another development on Friday, lawyers for the Trump campaign dropped a lawsuit seeking a review of all ballots cast in Arizona on Election Day after finding that the margin of victory for the presidential contest in the state could not be overcome, said a U.S. media report.

Meanwhile, Trump supporters are planning to hold rallies over the election results here on Saturday, according to online organizers.

They are expected to meet with counterprotesters, sparking fears that the events could turn violent, according to local media, which noted that among the organizers are a number of far-right activists.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department said authorities will be monitoring the situation, noting that D.C. laws prohibit open carry near rallies and that “if anyone is found to be in violation of these laws, they would be subject to arrest.”

According to U.S. TV networks, over 74 million Americans casted their ballots for Biden, while over 70 million voted for Trump, an indication of a deep division in the country.