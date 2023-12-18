Biden’s Motorcade hit by another car out Delaware

A car smashed into a parked SUV that was part of U.S. President Joe Biden’s motorcade Sunday night while Biden was leaving his campaign headquarters in the U.S. state of Delaware, according to a White House pool report.

The president was not harmed, the report said. The president and First Lady Jill Biden emerged from the 2024 reelection campaign headquarters in Delaware’s downtown Wilmington around 8:00 p.m. local time (0100 GMT Monday), it said. The first lady entered the vehicle first, saying “Happy Holidays” to the pool.

The president then emerged and his exit was interrupted by a car that hit a motorcade SUV. “A silver copper sedan with Delaware plates hit what seemed to be a motorcade SUV shielding the motorcade at the intersection across from the entrance of the campaign headquarters,” the report said.

“There was a loud bang and POTUS (The president of the United States) was standing outside the vehicle with a surprised expression on his face,” it said.Agents quickly sprung into action, cornering the car and pulling weapons on the driver, who held his hands up, it added.