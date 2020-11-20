Democrat Joe Biden’s win in southern U.S. state Georgia has been reaffirmed after the state completed its full hand recount, Georgia Secretary of State’s office said on Thursday.
The audit of roughly 5 million votes was completed in the traditional Republican stronghold late Wednesday. Most counties saw only minor changes in their tallies, with the recount vote totals differing by single digits, said a New York Times report.
