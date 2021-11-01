Bienye Community in dire need of potable water

The residents of Bienye, a rural community in the Sigri Electoral Area in the Wa West District, have appealed potable water for the over 600 inhabitants who depend on only one borehole.

They said clean water had become a scarce commodity since the single borehole could not serve the entire community and that due to the excessive pressure on the single borehole it easily broke down.

Madam Baviila Danyagre, a resident, who made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at the community, said they had to trek to Piise community to fetch water anytime the borehole broke down.

She said the situation had posed a serious challenge to the social and economic wellbeing of women since they spent valuable time in search of water.

“Sometimes, by the time you get to the farm, it is already late and if your husband doesn’t have patience there will always be a fight,” she said.

Madam Dangyagre noted that promises by political leaders to provide them with a borehole were yet to be fulfilled.

The community members, therefore, appealed to the government, philanthropic organisations and individuals to provide them with improved sources of water to help ease their daily stress in accessing water.

The women also appealed for a shea nut processing machine to enable them to engage in petty economic activities to earn a living.

They said the only source of economic activity for them was charcoal burning, which harmed the environment.