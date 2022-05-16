Big Brother Naija Returns For Seventh Season

Africa’s biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, is returning for a seventh season!

Announcing its return, MultiChoice has called for entries through online auditions which open on Sunday, 15 May and will close on Monday, 30 May 2022.

Interested participants are expected to record a two-minute video of themselves stating why they should be picked to be a BBNaija season seven housemate. Following this, they are to log on to www.africamagic.tv/BBAudition to fill out the online registration form and upload their videos. The online audition is free and open to interested male and female participants, who are of Nigerian nationality with a valid identity document. They must also be 21 years of age by July 1, 2022.

“We are set to make history once again with the seventh season of a show that is widely regarded as Africa’s biggest entertainment showcase and a major socio-economic driver in Nigeria. This season promises to top previous seasons in terms of production values, entertainment content and economic impact”, said John Ugbe, Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria.

On why the company is staging a seventh season, Ugbe said: “The BBNaija reality show remains one of our core investments in bringing quality TV entertainment to millions of our subscribers across the continent on our DStv and GOtv platforms and beyond through our online streaming service, Showmax. We are ramping up efforts to deliver another BBNaija experience to our customers, partner brands and fans of the show”.

Also making a return this season, is Abeg as headline sponsor with a new associate sponsor, Flutterwave.

For more information, please visit www.africamagic.tv/bigbrothernaija and follow the Big Brother Naija social media fan pages on Twitter @bbnaija, Instagram @bigbronaija and Facebook www.facebook.com/bigbrothernaija.