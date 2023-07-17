Big Brother Naija to Return as BBNaija: All Stars on July 23

Almost three months after the lights were put out on the iconic “Big Brother House and BBTitans” in South Africa, Africa’s most-watched reality show, Big Brother Naija, is set to return with a special edition on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

The new season will bring back fan favourites from previous seasons. BBNaija Season 8 will

premiere at 7pm on Africa Magic Showcase (Ch. 151), Africa Magic Urban (Ch 153) and Africa Magic Family (ch 154).

The show will continue to air for ten weeks on the 24-hour Big Brother dedicated channels, DStv ch. 198 and GOtv ch. 149.

The ‘All Stars’ edition will feature carefully selected housemates and fan favourites from previous editions of the show.

Fans can expect a line-up of exciting and engaging tasks, unpredictable twists, and turns, including fan-favourite ‘Ninjas’, engaging tasks, and unpredictable twists and turns. This season will also include the famous pool and grill party and the Saturday Night Raves.

Speaking on this, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr Busola Tejumola, said,

“We are excited to bring you a refreshed season of Big Brother Naija. I am sure you all have noticed the buzz on social media and all the speculations about the eighth season of this well-loved-show – we certainly have- and we can confirm to you all today; YES, the 8th season of Big Brother Naija is the All-Star Edition.

We thank MoniePoint Nigeria for joining us as lead sponsors of this promising season in partnership with our lead sponsors, MoniePoint as we get reintroduced to your favourite housemates. Welcome to Big Brother Naija Season 8.”

In addition, the show is staying true to its reputation of having the biggest cash prize for any reality competition on the continent. This season’s winner will take home a cash prize of N120 million and other exciting prizes.