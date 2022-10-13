Big Dawood donates mechanized borehole to residents of Suhum Otwe #2

Ghanaian security personnel, philanthropist, and lover of kids Big Dawood has officially handed over a newly mechanized borehole to the residents of Suhum Otwe No 2 (kokobibiam) a suburb of Suhum in the Eastern Region.

According to the Philanthropist, he embarked on this benevolence exercise as part of his efforts to aid in the resolution of the resident’s long-standing water crisis.

He said, residents lacked potable water and largely depend on a stream which has been causing illnesses to the people.

According to him, he took this move to assist the vulnerable in society. Doing so would alleviate the burden on the government since it cannot shoulder all responsibilities alone.

Big Dawood, added that his efforts in providing safe water to the community was also aimed at helping the country in attaining Sustainable Development Goal Six, which Is aimed at providing access to safe drinking water.

He, therefore, urged the community to take proper care of the facility to prolong its lifespan to benefit future generations.

However, the residents, who could not hide their joy, expressed their happiness and gratitude after commissioning the project. Since they have depended on a lake for donkey years.

The facility would go a long way to improve sanitation in the town and prevent us from contracting communicable diseases.

The event, which the community’s chief and elders attended, culminated in a football tournament where residents had the chance to play against the Suhum Zongo team. The winning team received a cash prize and a trophy. Food and minerals were also shared with all attendees in order to make the ceremony a memorable one.