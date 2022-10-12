Big Dawood Shares 5,000 Packs of Food; Free Trotro rides for residents in Accra

BIG DAWOOD, Ghanaian security personnel, philanthropist, and lover of kids has made a benevolent gesture towards citizens of Accra by offering free bus rides to commuters of the Teshie-Nungua, Ashaiman, and Accra Mall routes.

The philanthropist, Big Dawood, recounts his experience driving his dad’s school bus when trying to acquire driving skills and making money with the bus as a trotro driver and after releasing his career goals in the security industry he wanted to revisit those days and be able to offer free rides to commuters who use public transport.

This gesture was made on Friday 7th October 2022 and was a huge surprise to individuals who joined the car only to be told, they didn’t have to make any payments for their transportation amidst the economic challenges in the country. The passengers were also gifted chocolates as part of his expression of love towards the passengers.

As this gesture formed part of his birthday celebrations, he also further went ahead to cut his birthday cake with trotro drivers at the Ashaiman bus station.

Big Dawood also donated various items to the New Life Orphanage home in Nungua where he also spent time with the children to encourage them.

These activities were also preceded by the sharing of about 5000 packs of food to the less privileged in various parts of the city, Accra.

Big Dawood also in the past has collaborated with My Voice for the Poor NGO(Europe) in 2021 to present over 3,000 textbooks to St. Peter’s R/C Basic School in Central Region & he is also the Country Representative of My Voice for the Poor NGO in Ghana

BIG DAWOOD’s accomplishments as a businessman, negotiator, foreign relations Ambassador, land developer, and conflict resolution specialist, are accumulating as quickly as his reputation.