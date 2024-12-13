Big Tech Poised for Another Strong Year in 2025, Says deVere Group CEO

The “Magnificent Seven”—Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, Meta, and Tesla—are set to continue their dominance of Wall Street in 2025, according to Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group.

These tech giants have consistently exceeded Wall Street’s forecasts, and now, their combined market valuation has surpassed $18 trillion for the first time, a milestone that signals their unyielding market power.

Green, commenting on the current state of Big Tech, emphasized the incredible scale of the companies involved. “The combined market value of the Magnificent Seven now exceeds the annual GDP of every country globally, except for the US and China,” he stated. This sheer size and influence, Green argued, underscore their pivotal role in driving global innovation and wealth creation.

Despite a potential slowdown in earnings growth, these tech leaders are expected to outpace the broader S&P 500 in 2025, continuing to thrive due to their dominance in high-growth sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, electric vehicles (EVs), and digital advertising. Their ability to lead in transformative technologies ensures their place at the top, even as broader market conditions may fluctuate.

“This consistent outperformance over the past decade is no coincidence,” Green added. “Big Tech’s ability to beat expectations stems from their relentless focus on innovation, diversification, and large-scale execution.” He expressed confidence that 2025 will be another stellar year for these firms, driven by their ongoing investments in cutting-edge technologies and their continued dominance in sectors critical to the future economy.

Artificial intelligence, in particular, is central to this optimistic outlook. Nvidia remains a key player in AI hardware, providing the necessary tools for AI model development. Microsoft is leveraging AI across its enterprise solutions, from Office to Azure, while Amazon’s AWS cloud business is enhancing services with AI tools for businesses. Meta Platforms is optimizing its advertising platforms with AI and scaling generative AI offerings, while Tesla’s AI-driven innovations are pushing boundaries in EV and autonomous driving technology. Alphabet and Apple, meanwhile, are expanding into health tech and AI-infused hardware.

The companies’ consistent ability to capitalize on transformative opportunities has helped them navigate turbulent market conditions. However, risks remain. Valuations are a concern, with the Magnificent Seven trading at around 40 times forward earnings, which leaves little margin for error. Additionally, rising regulatory scrutiny, particularly surrounding their AI investments, could challenge their growth trajectory. Heavy spending on next-gen technologies might also pressure short-term margins.

Despite these potential risks, Green argues that the long-term prospects for Big Tech remain strong. “While some investors may point to concerns about valuations or regulatory challenges, these issues are far outweighed by the opportunities Big Tech presents,” he said. “They are not only disrupting entire industries but also reshaping how we live and work. For forward-thinking investors, these companies are a cornerstone of any growth-focused portfolio.”