‘Big Vibe Thing’ by Ohene Parker: A Melodic Celebration of Life and Good Vibes

Fast-rising Ghanaian singer, Ohene Parker’s sensational vibe-filled single “Big Vibe Thing” is out now. With gaiety as its central theme, the Highlife song captures a frolic atmosphere and is an enthralling masterpiece.

Ohene Parker in a romp shines his animated vocals which blends in with the instrumentation to form an ambiance that matches the song’s light-hearted theme.

On “Big Vibe Thing,” the singer brags about his lively personality which makes him the ladies’ man. He highlights, on the hook, how all the ladies want to spend time with him because he gives off good vibes. If anything at all, Ohene Parker surely gives off very good vibes and his previous work is a testament to this fact.

Fusing traditional Highlife rhythms with contemporary sounds to produce back-to-back classics like “Breath”, “Too Bright” and the street favorite “Yellow App”, with ease is no small feat.

Recognized as one of the few ethereal voices in the industry, Ohene Parker possesses production abilities in addition, as he mixed and mastered this new one.

“Big Vibe Thing” is the perfect soundtrack for the nightlife scene in the capital, and should certainly be on your playlists.

Remember to listen to “Big Vibe Thing” on all digital streaming platforms here https://oheneparker.streamlink.to/Bigvibething