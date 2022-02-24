Big Wins Will Purr at Springbok Casino With the Launch of Copy Cat Fortune

JOHANNESBURG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Copy cat, copy cat, you don’t know what you are looking at!

No one likes a copy cat, but these feisty felines will have players purring as the big wins land on the latest slot to be added to the game lobby of South Africa’s favourite online casino, Springbok Casino.

Copy Cat Fortune comes packed with a range of features including Wilds, Mystery Stacks, Reel Copy and several Free Spins bonuses to keep tails wagging while the reels spin.

The Wild Cat symbol acts as the Wild and substitutes for all other symbols except the Moon Bonus Scatter symbol. Scatter wins are added to line wins and are multiplied by the total bet.

Mystery Stacks trigger at random and when they do, each reel contains a consecutive stack of mystery positions that are replaced by a game symbol during each reel spin – all symbols including Wild and Moon Bonus can be mystery stacked.

Copy Cat Fortune also includes a Reel Copy feature. This is triggered when any matching symbols are stacked on reel one during the base game or when Free Spins are active. Matching Stacked symbols will be copied onto one, two, three or four additional reels.

Free Games are activated when three, four or five Bonus symbols prowl onto the reels, triggering five, six or eight Free Spins respectively.

If multiple paylines contain winning combinations of Bonus symbols, more Free Games are added so that the player can win up to 200 Free Spins in total.

If ten or more Free Games are awarded, players have two options to choose from:

Regular Free Games

50 Lines Free Games

If 30 or more Free Games are awarded, players have four options to choose from:

Regular Free Games

50 Lines Free Games

Super Free Games

Mega Free Games

Regular Free Games are played across 25 fixed paylines and with 50 Lines Free Games, half of all Free Games are played with 50 paylines.

Super Free Games sees one-third of all Free Games winnings Multiplied by x3 across 25 paylines and with Mega Free Games, one-fifth of winnings are Multiplied by x5 across 25 paylines. Meow!

Copy Cat Fortunes launches at Springbok Casino on 16 February and is available via download, instant play and mobile.

ENDS

Editor’s notes:



About Springbok Casino:



www.springbokcasino.co.za

Contacts

Media Enquiries

Sarah Blackburn



Go Marketing



T: 0034628499459