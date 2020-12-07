The projected time to end voting in Sawaba, the biggest polling Station in the Savelugu Constituency, is midnight.

This is so because Sawaba polling station has the highest number of registered voters in the constituency, containing 716 voters list but had more than 200 voters in queue waiting to vote after 1700 hours. Out of the 716 registered voters, 500 had cast their votes by 1730hours.

There has been tension at the polling station with only one police officer trying to ensure that voters did not join the queue after 1700 hours.

However, electorates blame the EC for creating just a centre with such a huge population.

Some voters complained they have been in the queue since morning and had still not cast their votes.

Others who were not in the queue before 1700 hours forcefully joined due to insufficient security, thereby putting pressure on the Presiding Officer.

Mr Issah Adam Sumani, Presiding Officer at the Sawaba polling station, said election officials at the station had made provisions for voters to cast their ballots, because they had projected that serving about 200 voters left could last till close to midnight.

He said the centre should have been divided into two to ease the work load.