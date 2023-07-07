Bigi Gifts Top 3 Nigerian Idol Season 8 Contestants Household Products in a Free Shopping Experience

The Bigi carbonated soft drink brand of Rite Foods Limited, sponsor of Nigerian Idol Season 8, on Wednesday, 5th July, offered a free shopping spree to the top 3 contestants, Victory Gbakara, Quest and Precious Mac, where they picked household items worth over N1, 000,000 (One Million Naira) in its reward initiative dubbed “Shopper’s Dash” at the Ikeja City Mall, in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

The free shopping which drew the attention of shoppers at the supermarket to the benevolence of the Bigi brand, saw the contestants picking items of their choice within 45 seconds at the Shoprite section of the mall, with their shopping carts filled with products ranging from television sets, electric blenders, giant size rechargeable fans, to other useful items.

Victory Gbakara, the only male contender amongst them, made the first move to a designated section of the ultra-modern Shoprite supermarket, and in an elated mood, picked a 50-inch Nexus Smart TV, a 16-inch Lontor rechargeable fan, a big-size Ottimo brand blender, and a Platinum can opener, based on how fast he could; while Precious Mac, with the euphoria of the event, carted a 43-inch Nexus Smart TV, big size Nexus blender, a large size Binatone rechargeable fan, and two Ottimo can openers.

Quest, who was the last to get into the action, picked the same 43-inch Nexus TV, like Precious Mac, a Binatone big Size blender, Binatone Air Dryer, as well as a well-packaged large-size Binatone Standing Fan, among others selected by the three contestants.

In her remark, The Bigi Brand Assistant Manager for Rite Foods Limited, Biola Aransiola, stated that the free shopping opportunity for the top 3 contestants is a testament to the care the brand has for them, and to make their lives comfortable, even after the show.

She affirmed that Bigi has its consumers, including the contestants, as its topmost priority and continually powers projects that actualise their dreams, like the Nigerian Idol which has been sponsored for three consecutive years, in Seasons 6 and 7, as well as the ongoing Season 8 competition among young singers who can be nurtured to become superstars.

Overwhelmed with Bigi’s kindness, Quest, Victory Gbakara, and Precious Mac in one accord, eulogised the brand for appreciating them. “We laud Bigi, the most favourite soft drink brand for this wonderful shopping experience. We did not expect this, thanks to Bigi for spoiling us,” they echoed.