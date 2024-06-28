BII and Symbiotics Launch Second Green Basket Bond Across Asia and Africa

British International Investment (BII), the UK’s development finance institution, and Symbiotics Investments have launched a second Green Basket Bond to enhance financing for small-scale green projects and businesses across Africa, South Asia, and South-East Asia.

This initiative follows the success of their inaugural bond in 2022 and includes significant support for India’s energy transition objectives.

The new issuance, totalling USD 75 million, will be arranged by Symbiotics Investments. It will leverage BII’s longstanding experience as an impact investor to empower micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) lenders.

These funds will assist 10-15 additional MSME lenders, focusing on sectors such as renewable energy, energy efficiency, clean transportation, green buildings, agriculture, and forestry.

In addition to the financial commitment, British International Investment’s Technical Assistance facility will allocate over USD 460,000 to enhance climate financing expertise among MSME lenders participating in the program. This effort aims to bolster access to capital for local businesses and projects that typically struggle to secure funding, particularly for environmentally sustainable initiatives.

Samir Abhyankar, Managing Director of Financial Services at British International Investment, emphasized the strategic importance of channelling capital where it is most needed, reinforcing local economies while advancing global resilience against climate change.

He underscored the expansion of this partnership as a testament to its initial success and potential to mobilize private capital for sustainable development.

Yvan Renaud, CEO of Symbiotics Investments, expressed gratitude for the continued collaboration with British International Investment, highlighting the pivotal role of MSME lenders in driving adequate climate finance.

He anticipated that the second Green Basket Bond would catalyze broader capital mobilization for similar impactful projects crucial for addressing climate change challenges globally.

The initiative aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 7) on Affordable and Clean Energy and (SDG 13) on Climate Action, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable economic development in vulnerable regions.

Symbiotics Investments, a leader in impact investing in emerging markets since 2005, has facilitated over USD 9.9 billion in investments across 96 countries. With investments in over 1,470 businesses, British International Investment continues to play a pivotal role in fostering inclusive and sustainable economies across its eligible markets.