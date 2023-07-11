Bikita Minerals begins trial production at new lithium plants in Zimbabwe

China’s Sinomine Resource Group has successfully completed and officially commenced trial production at new spodumene and petalite plants in Zimbabwe.

In a statement released on Sunday, Sinomine’s local unit Bikita Minerals announced the completion of a new Gravity Separation Plant and a new Floatation Plant with an annual capacity of two million metric tons of petalite concentrate and two million metric tons of spodumene concentrate, respectively.

“One Bikita Minerals Lithium Mine expansion project reaches its production capacity; it is expected to produce 300,000 metric tons of high-quality chemical grade spodumene concentrate annually,” said the statement. “Commencement of the beneficiation production lines will further enhance the company’s lithium concentration supply capability and future business performance.”

Sinomine acquired Bikita Minerals in 2022 and spent 200 million U.S. dollars to build a processing plant and expand existing operations. The firm is one of the major Chinese lithium miners that have taken an interest in Zimbabwe’s lithium reserves.

Zimbabwe possesses one of Africa’s largest lithium reserves, and the country is seeking to capitalize on the global drive toward renewable energy.

Last Wednesday, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa commissioned Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt’s 300-million-U.S.-dollar lithium processing plant with an installed capacity to process 450,000 metric tons of lithium concentrate annually at its Arcadia Mine near the capital of Harare. Enditem