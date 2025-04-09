Billboard Names Nicki Minaj Greatest Female Rapper of All Time

In a high-profile tribute to hip-hop’s most influential women, Billboard has named Trinidadian rapper Nicki Minaj the greatest female rapper of all time.

The announcement, published on Monday, 7 April, places Minaj at the top of a curated list honoring the genre’s most iconic and groundbreaking female voices.

The editorial feature, which highlights 25 artists, celebrates women whose artistry, innovation, and cultural influence have shaped the evolution of hip-hop from its early days to the digital era. Billboard cited a range of factors in its ranking, including lyrical ability, commercial success, cultural impact, creative experimentation, and long-term influence.

Nicki Minaj’s rise—from her mixtape beginnings to the global success of her debut album Pink Friday—has positioned her as a dominant force in music, fashion, and popular culture. Known for her sharp lyricism, theatrical style, and digital presence, Minaj has not only topped charts but also defined an era of mainstream rap with a distinctly female voice.

Her recognition at number one comes ahead of legendary figures such as Missy Elliott, Lauryn Hill, Queen Latifah, and Eve. While Minaj’s fanbase, known as the “Barbz,” has widely celebrated the ranking, the list has sparked debate within the hip-hop community. Critics have questioned the placement of Missy Elliott and Lauryn Hill, both of whom are often credited with revolutionizing the genre through innovation and influence.

Missy Elliott, who ranked second, is lauded for her genre-blending production and visually groundbreaking music videos. Lauryn Hill, placed third, remains a pivotal figure, with her solo album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill continuing to resonate as a landmark in hip-hop and neo-soul.

Responding to the mixed reactions, Billboard emphasized that each artist on the list contributed uniquely to hip-hop’s growth and transformation. The rankings, the publication said, are intended to honor the spectrum of contributions across generations—from pioneers in the 1980s to emerging voices redefining the genre today.

The top 25 also features Lil Kim, MC Lyte, Salt-N-Pepa, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and newer artists like Doechii, Latto, and GloRilla. The list reflects both legacy and momentum, acknowledging not just past achievements but also the evolving landscape of female rap.

The ranking serves as both a celebration of hip-hop’s 50-year journey and a reminder of the enduring power and presence of women in a genre once dominated by male voices.