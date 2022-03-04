Billboards Uprooted, Roofs Rips Off In Heavy Rains In Ho

Wednesday’s gusted rainstorm in the Ho Municipality, has uprooted billboards and ripped-off roofs of buildings.

A tour by the Ghana News Agency in the affected areas saw almost all large billboards along the Mawuko road fallen, dangerously cutting out some power and telecommunications cables, resulting in traffic halting along the stretch.

A mega billboard opposite a branch of a popular eatery Agbenoxevi, fell on a salon car parked close by and crumpled it.

Sections of the roof of a storey-building that hosted the Regional Office of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), a radio station, and ‘God Dey’ had been blown off, while billboards along that stretch of the Ho-Accra Road, also fallen.

Some other billboards in the Municipality had been thrown down in the tempest, which started at 1600 hours and lasted for about an hour.

Trees were also uprooted at Bankoe, and on the Ho Trunk Road near the stadium, while some residents of Bankoe also reported ripped-off roofs emanating from the strength of the storm.

Almost all streets in the Municipality had been heavily littered with debris from nearby bushes, and from choked drains as the heavy torrents rushed through.

Parts of the city suffered power cuts during the storm, as a result of the destruction.

Mr Divine Bosson, Ho Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), told the GNA the Assembly task forces had been deployed to the affected areas, and that together with officers of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), were clearing roads and undertaking the necessary rescue and support operations.

He said no casualties had yet been recorded, but noted that assessments were ongoing, and assured that the various stakeholders were working round the clock to restore the city.