Aliko Dangote, a Nigerian billionaire and, according to Forbes, Africa’s richest man, has expressed interest in investing in power generation and fuel production in Botswana, Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Botswana Umah Zainab Salisu said Friday.

Salisu made the revelation during a meeting with Godisang Radisigo, mayor of the Botswanan city of Francistown, who had invited the Nigerian head of mission to scout for investment opportunities in the country’s second largest city.

Investors from Nigeria, particularly Dangote, see a lot of investment potential in the diamond-rich nation of Botswana, according to Salisu.

“Botswana is a gateway to many countries in the southern hemisphere, thereby presenting a good opportunity for a strategic penetration into other markets in the region,” Salisu said.

Botswana is a landlocked country surrounded by South Africa, Zambia, Namibia and Zimbabwe, which provides a significantly large market.

According to media report, the southern African country recently planned to stop its overreliance on imported energy and increase its power generation capacity through public procurement and private sectors in the next six years.