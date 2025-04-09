Billionaire Benedict Peters Not Arrested in Ghana, Says Dele Momodu

The publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu, has debunked reports circulating on Ghanaian social media suggesting that Nigerian billionaire businessman, Benedict Peters, was arrested in Accra for allegedly deploying an “armed militia” that blocked access to a high-end residential estate near the Jubilee House.

Taking to his verified Instagram page earlier today, Momodu described the incident as an “overblown story” and criticised the tendency of sensationalising news involving Nigerian citizens abroad.

“Any news that bears Nigerian citizens in it often generates some hoopla and hysteria,” he wrote. “But as someone who knows Benedict reasonably well as a well-informed and unassuming businessman, I knew the lurid picture being painted of him was obviously littered with tarbrush.”

Momodu further disclosed that he had personally spoken to Peters following the incident. According to him, the businessman confirmed that Ghanaian authorities handled the situation with professionalism and speed, effectively calming tensions.

“He said the Ghanaian authorities acted promptly, professionally and responsibly to douse the tension,” Momodu said, adding that such conduct reinforces Ghana’s reputation as a welcoming destination for investors and tourists.

While official statements from Ghanaian security officials are yet to be released, Momodu’s comments may help clarify public misconceptions and tone down the online frenzy surrounding the matter.

Benedict Peters is the founder of Aiteo Group, one of Nigeria’s leading energy conglomerates.