Binance Adds Apple Pay and Google Pay for Crypto

Binance has partnered with Worldpay, a global payments technology provider, to enable users to purchase cryptocurrency using Apple Pay and Google Pay.

The integration allows customers to use debit or credit cards linked to these digital wallets across desktop platforms and the Binance mobile app. Financial transactions previously confined to traditional banking now benefit from the streamlined, intuitive experience widely associated with these trusted payment methods.

This development aligns with Binance’s broader strategy to simplify the entry point into digital assets. The firm continues to expand its fiat onramp capabilities by offering a diverse selection of payment options tailored to local markets. Previously, users could access cryptocurrency using over 1,000 payment methods in more than 125 fiat currencies, a move that has enhanced accessibility and minimized barriers to entry for both retail and corporate investors.

The integration of Apple Pay and Google Pay further bolsters the company’s efforts to target regions where mobile wallets have seen widespread adoption. For communities with limited access to credit card services or traditional banking channels, this collaboration promises to ease the transition from fiat currency to digital assets, thereby fostering broader participation in the financial ecosystem. The partnership reflects a commitment to inclusivity and a recognition of the changing landscape in financial technology.

Binance’s ongoing push to refine its fiat infrastructure has demonstrated notable success. The company reported that more than 60% of active fiat and peer-to-peer users in 2024 made repeat transactions, suggesting that the improvements in speed and convenience resonate well with a diverse user base. The initiative not only simplifies the crypto purchasing process but also builds trust among new users accustomed to the reliability of everyday digital payment platforms.

This move underscores a gradual shift in the financial industry, where the traditional boundaries of banking are increasingly blurred by innovations that merge conventional and digital payment methods. The enhanced ease of converting fiat to cryptocurrency offers a timely reminder that financial freedom is deeply rooted in accessibility. The strategy echoes a longstanding trend in fintech to democratize financial services and provides further context on the evolving relationship between technology and modern finance.