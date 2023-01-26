Binance Charity, Utiva select 1000 Africans for tech scholarship

Binance Charity, the philanthropic arm of Binance, the world’s leading cryptocurrency and blockchain infrastructure provider, and Utiva, a technology education company in Africa that helps young people learn tech skills, today announced that they have selected the 1,000 Africans who will be taking part in a free 1-year intensive skill training program. The scholarship year is set to kick off on January 29, 2023, with a virtual launch day.

As unemployment rises across the continent, Binance and Utiva remain committed to providing digital education to enable more Africans to explore global career opportunities and secure roles as tech professionals.

This scholarship program has enrolled young Africans between the ages of 18-35 from 19 countries, providing them with a platform to learn technology skills for a 12-month duration. Classes have been designed for beginners in collaboration with Binance Academy and include skills such as web development, front-end development, full-stack development, cloud computing and blockchain modules.

Binance Academy will further support this initiative by providing Web3 crash-course content to students and by offering live and recorded training sessions to Utiva instructors. Upon completion of the program, students will be awarded an NFT certificate as digital & verifiable proof of having successfully completed the program.

“Today, we’re celebrating the 1000 students selected for full scholarships as part of our Binance Charity Scholar Program. This is our most ambitious education outreach to date in the region and the overwhelming positive response further bolsters Africa as a key hub for emerging tech talent. We’re so excited for these young people, as they embark on an exciting new career journey,” said Helen Hai, VP of Binance and Head of Binance Charity.

Angela Naa Yaboley Okantey, a Ghanaian scholar, said: “I am very excited to have been selected for this scholarship program because it will provide me with financial support and opportunities to pursue my professional goals in the tech space as well as interact with other like-minded individuals. Overall, I believe that this scholarship would be an invaluable investment in my future and enable me to be a part of an industry reshaping the world.”

Renee Ovwigho, a Nigerian scholar, said: “I am thrilled about this opportunity because it would push me toward a successful career in Data Analysis. With many industries adopting blockchain technology recently, this would enable me to learn and provide me with the opportunity to make meaningful contributions to society.”

Miracle C. Amakom, a Cameroonian scholar, said: “As an engineering student, I’ve been on the lookout for reputable programs to get great training and professional development and I am super excited to be a part of this. Looking forward to my journey of becoming a full stack developer as this has always been my passion.”

The programme includes students across Nigeria, Senegal, Ghana, Cameroon, South Africa, Rwanda, Kenya and more. The collaboration aims to build a path for economic prosperity for the continent through skill training and access to vast job opportunities in the technology and Web3 sectors.

This project is part of the wider Binance Charity Scholar Program, enabling the next generation of digital leaders to develop their skills, knowledge and experience without financial barriers. Applications to study as part of this program have surpassed 80,000 worldwide since June last year.