Binance executive escapes from Nigeria detention

The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) has confirmed the escape of a top executive of the cryptocurrency trading platform, Binance, Nadeem Anjarwalla, from lawful custody.

This follows earlier reports that one of the two Binance executive has escaped from the Abuja guest house where they were being held.

The confirmation is contained in a statement by the Head of Strategic Communications at the ONSA, Zakari Mijinyawa, where he stated that preliminary investigation shows that Mr Anjarwalla fled Nigeria using a smuggled passport.

Mijinyawa said, “The personnel responsible for the custody of the suspect have been arrested, and a thorough investigation is ongoing to unravel the circumstances that led to his escape from lawful detention.”

