Binance in Emerging Tech of the Year at Ghana Fintech Awards 2022

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency and blockchain infrastructure provider has been recognized for its outstanding contributions to the fintech industry in Ghana at the Ghana Fintech Awards 2022. The blockchain giant received the “Emerging Technology Of The Year” award, an award highlighting its expertise in leveraging technology

to deliver financial services and enable payments and transactions.

The Ghana Fintech Awards 2022 had high-level executives, dignitaries, and industry leaders from the private sector, government agencies, and departments in attendance. Among the notable attendees were Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison, British High Commissioner to Ghana H.E Harriet Thompson, and the Head of Fintech and Innovation,

the Bank of Ghana, Kwame Oppong.

Winners were selected through an independent audit process conducted by KPMG – one of the Big Four firms providing Audit, Tax, and Advisory services – ensuring that the award selections were based on high-level criteria and transparent evaluation methods.

“At Binance, we believe that financial services should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their background or location. Our recognition as the Emerging Innovator of the year only strengthens our commitment to promoting financial inclusion and empowering individuals to take control of their financial future. says Emmanuel Ebanehita (Marketing Lead, Binance West Africa).

“Despite the major challenges that the digital asset industry faced in 2022, Binance has remained focused on building products that add real value and prioritize user experience and security – two key aspects of the company’s ethos.” He added.

Binance aims to make cryptocurrency accessible to everyone by offering extensive financial services and the most innovative product suite across a growing network while retaining the lowest fees in the industry. The blockchain company is constantly expanding its Web3 offerings beyond finance and believes that the underlying technology holds immense potential for enhancing services and improving people’s lives.

The Ghana Fintech Awards honors and acknowledges the individuals and organizations leading innovative solutions in the industry. These leaders have greatly contributed to boosting Ghana’s fintech competitiveness and creating a robust fintech ecosystem for economic development and financial inclusion.

