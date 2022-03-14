Binance introduces US$1 billion SAFU to protect users in case of security threat

Binance has introduced a US$1Billion Secure Asset Funds for Users (SAFU) Holdings, an emergency fund set aside to protect users’ assets in cases of theft. This insurance fund comprises BNB, BUSD, and BTC, geared towards protecting the interests of the exchange’s customers from a possible mishap.

The SAFU funds are raised by allocating 10percent of all trading fees accumulated on its platform in the case of emergency scenarios, giving Binance the ability to remedy situations where users’ assets are compromised.

Despite its high-level security technology features, Binance understands that there may be potential cases of breaches where users’ accounts are compromised as a result of hacks or schemes, thus the need for this insurance package to further assure users.

“Creating a safety pool to protect users’ funds is paramount to maintaining trust and transparency within the ecosystem, especially in the minds of customers and regulators. When users know that their funds are insured against potential breaches, they will be encouraged and confident to continue participating and trading adequately.

Therefore, Binance has urged all other centralized exchanges to publish their insurance fund wallet addresses as this would benefit the ecosystem by demonstrating to regulators and stakeholders, the collective commitment to user protection and funds management,” a statement from Binance said.

The crypto ecosystem today is more vibrant and attractive than ever before, with more people looking to enter the space to build wealth through a long-term store of value. This ecosystem has provided a means to achieve financial freedom and offers viable investment alternatives for people seeking to diversify their assets. To encourage sustainable participation in this space, exchange platforms must ensure that users’ funds are protected from harm’s way.

Crypto exchanges can achieve this by investing in the latest technologies to maintain the integrity of users’ accounts and transactions and monitor every movement that is made on the platform so that suspicious activity is flagged immediately.

These platforms can also employ a fortified customer service team that is passionate about customer satisfaction that would support retrieving users’ lost funds. Also, exchanges may offer educational tips to people about security topics in the crypto world – from learning about ransomware to being guarded against pyramid and Ponzi schemes.

In conclusion, it is also pertinent to note that while an exchange’s role in tackling cyber-attacks involves a holistic approach from personnel (customer support) to tech innovation, education, and insurance, users also have a role to play in protecting themselves from cyber theft.

Adopting simple measures like enabling two-factor authentication, enhanced password management, and increased device security can go a long way in safeguarding the fidelity of exchanges and securing funds against hackers.