Binance proves why crypto doesn’t have to be scary

The world of crypto and Web3 can be a scary place – full of myths, rumors and inaccuracies, so this Halloween, Binance launched an educational series that aims to demystify the world of Web3 – taking the creepy out of crypto and making it one less thing to be frightened by.

In a recent social media poll* to ﬁnd out what people feared most when it comes to crypto, it was revealed that nearly 30% of respondents felt that not having enough information was enough to scare them off and 42.8% said there were fears around market uncertainty and volatility.

In order to help people feel less spooked and to show that blockchain and digital assets aren’t a load of hocus pocus, Binance launched a new campaign to help debunk, educate and demystify – making the world of crypto – much less creepy.

Avoid the “Crypto Creepies”

This Halloween, Binance launched an educational series on social media that will see ‘Winny the Web3 Witch’ exploring the most common fears within the Web3 world. People will be able to watch Winny embark on a ‘trick-or-treat journey’ via Twitter where common misconceptions, myths and rumors will be dispelled.

The educational series examines ﬁve key areas that come up when people are asked what scares them about crypto, including volatility, scams, regulation and utility. You can see the trailer for the series here.

Debunking crypto FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt)

To follow the educational series on social media, Binance believes it is necessary to unpack some of the questions surrounding the industry, and dispel some of the FUDs (fears, uncertainties and doubts) in the crypto and Web3 world.

Binance will be exploring a number of questions – bringing together independent research and information from a variety of sources to explain the real facts to counter a number of common myths. A common myth for example is that ‘crypto is used by mostly criminals’ however the facts are that crypto is now used by close to 300 million people worldwide. Another common myth is that ‘crypto is not being safe or secure’ whereas the facts set out that the transparency of blockchain technology as well as various tools and databases that are used in the crypto world maintain a very safe and secure infrastructure.