Binance Reflects on Record-Breaking 2024 and Looks Ahead to 2025

2024 proved to be a landmark year for Binance, as the global leader in cryptocurrency exchange and digital finance shattered records and achieved significant milestones, driving innovation and increasing the integration of digital assets into everyday life.

The platform’s core mission of expanding financial freedom and increasing adoption was clearly evident as it surpassed key user and trading volume targets.

One of the most notable achievements was reaching over 250 million registered users by the end of the year, adding 50 million users in just six months. This growth signified Binance’s unmatched momentum and strong user base, with institutional adoption also on the rise. The platform’s VIP and institutional user base nearly doubled, highlighting its role as a bridge between traditional finance and Web3.

In 2024, Binance also made significant strides in compliance and security. The platform expanded its in-house compliance team to 650 experts and secured regulatory authorizations across 21 jurisdictions. Binance also took proactive steps to safeguard users, preventing $4.2 billion in potential losses and recovering $88 million in stolen funds. Its collaboration with global law enforcement agencies further solidified its commitment to a safe and secure crypto ecosystem.

Additionally, Binance continued to expand its reach and utility. The Binance Pay platform grew by 226%, and the Binance Earn program saw a 144% increase in total value locked. Fiat-to-crypto channels expanded to 20 new countries, bringing seamless financial tools to millions. Binance also introduced On-Chain Yields, simplifying access to decentralized finance for users.

On the trading front, Binance processed a record 4.44 million requests per second, setting a new benchmark for scalability and speed. Innovations such as Spot Copy Trading and BFUSD helped engage both novice and experienced traders, with enhanced liquidity and risk management features providing a superior trading experience.

Binance’s community and educational efforts also saw substantial growth. Binance Academy educated 44 million learners, and Binance Charity provided over $6.9 million in aid. Binance Square, the fastest-growing crypto social platform, connected 35 million monthly active users, while global partnerships with figures like Cristiano Ronaldo and the Alpine F1 team helped raise awareness and drive adoption.

As Binance enters 2025, the company is poised to continue its momentum, further bridging the gap between traditional finance and the emerging world of Web3. With a focus on innovation, compliance, and community, Binance is committed to ensuring that digital finance becomes a more inclusive and secure space for everyone.