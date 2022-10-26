Binance wins the Most Innovative Blockchain Provider of the Year award

Innovation is at the heart of what crypto and blockchain stand for. The internet (Web2) revolutionised the transfer of information. Blockchain (Web3) is the technology that is revolutionising the transfer of value.

To celebrate the innovative power of blockchain, Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency and blockchain infrastructure provider, received an award for “Most Innovative Blockchain Provider of the year” at the 2022 Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards (GITTA) which took place in October 21, 2022.

This well-deserved award was presented to the blockchain giant for its unwavering commitment to providing its 120 millions users access to financial freedom.

With a vision to increase freedom of money globally, the company has continued to expand its product line beyond the exchange by offering access to a vast array of financial tools and innovative job opportunities that blockchain provides. From Trust Wallet to CoinMarketCap, Binance NFT to Binance Earn, they cater to virtually any interest across the broad spectrum of what the technology has to offer. The past year has also seen the introduction of Auto-Invest, Binance Live, Learn and Earn, and a host of other services.

In 2018, Binance Labs – a chain-agnostic incubator and the venture capital arm of Binance invested in and incubated over 200 projects worldwide. Just recently, Binance Labs closed a $500M investment fund to boost blockchain, Web3, and value-building technologies. The fund would allow Binance Labs to continue its successful run and invest in more promising projects.

Most importantly, Binance has shown its commitment to empowering others. Binance’s focus on education and community has been instrumental in deepening cryptocurrency adoption in Africa. In 2020, Binance rolled out the Binance Masterclass programmes across the continent to teach Africans the fundamentals of cryptocurrencies, how to identify scams and safeguard their crypto journey. Now, the company has provided free crypto education to over 600,000 Africans. This is even more important today, in a post-pandemic world that is plagued by economic downturn and rising inflation. As blockchain technology continues to revolutionise economies, Binance is ensuring its users have access to essential resources that will inevitably help them succeed.

In addition to the company’s product offerings, Binance has been vocal about the need for effective and appropriate regulation that boost mainstream adoption of digital assets. Over the past year, the company has engaged with governments and regulatory bodies across the globe in unprecedented levels in the industry. This happens against the backdrop of a shifting policy environment and marks a substantial step forward toward creating greater regulatory certainty for the industry. It also highlights a broader acceptance of the fact that cryptocurrencies are here to stay and that the industry is gaining steam toward mainstream adoption.

Commenting on this feat, Emmanuel Ebanehita, (Marketing Lead, Binance Africa) said: “As a company of the future, Binance continues to evolve, build and find solutions in real time. This award is a testament of our unwavering mission to take financial inclusion for Africans to the next level and showcases our commitment to our users and the crypto community at large”

Now in its 12th year, the Ghana Information Technology & Telecom Awards (GITTA) has become the cornerstone that promotes and celebrates successful ICT innovations across various sectors and industries in Ghana. This year’s theme “Rewarding, and Promoting Excellence in Digital Innovations” reflects on and celebrates the progress of successful technological innovations, and enhances the Ghanaian digital community as part of the Government’s vision for a more robust digital economy.