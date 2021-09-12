Binatone Ghana lauds Ghana’s Olympic medalist

Binatone Ghana has lauded the efforts of Samuel Takyi, Ghana’s sole medalist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan.

Members of Black Bombers led by President of Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), Mr. George Lamptey were invited by the company with the main purpose of appreciating the winner of Africa’s only Boxing Medalist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Ghana’s Olympic Medalist since 1992.

Mr. Venu Babu, Managing Director of Binatone Ghana in his welcome address congratulated Takyi on his unique achievement at the just ended Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

He said the boxer made our country Ghana proud, and we are proud of him.

Many countries participated but not all of them went home with medals.

Ghana is among the countries that went home with a medal and this was achieved by Takyi’s dedication, hard work and sacrifice.

Mr. Babu further stated that Binatone is well known worldwide for over 60 years for excellence in quality home appliances and had been in Ghana for over 25 years.

The Black Bombers Team thanked the company for this noble and laudable gesture. They added that Binatone is the first company to recognize Mr. Takyi’s incredible accomplishment to invite them to their premises.

They urged the company to support their efforts as they were training young people as young as seven years old boxers to become world boxing champions.

They hoped the meeting today would propel the company to give future assistance that will lead to cooperation between the Ghana Boxing Association and Binatone since the Commonwealth Games and other competitions are upcoming.